Young People's Chorus Of NYC Announces Launch Of Virtual Media Platform 'In The Key Of Love'

The platform gives visitors an immersive look into the world and talent of YPC.

World-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) today announces the official launch of In the Key of Love, a multi-media platform that gives visitors an immersive look into the world and talent of YPC.



"This new platform enables us to really share with the world everything YPC has to offer, from the talent of our diverse choristers, to amazing projects from our alumni, to panel discussions on bringing inclusion to the arts," said Francisco J. Núñez, founder and artistic director of YPC.



The new virtual platform will continue to feature performances by choristers and upcoming events, with a much more innovative and robust user experience. New features have been added to reflect the expansion of YPC content, including:

Panels: YPC has been an industry leader when it comes to diversity in the arts. Founder, Francisco J. Núñez, invites guests from different disciplines to take on issues centered on equity and inclusion and reimagining the arts.

Projects: Their new virtual album called Heroes is dedicated to the thousands of New York City's essential workers who continue to keep us safe during the pandemic. Performed by the artists of YPC from their respective homes, each track reflects the emotions of youth choristers during this unique time.

Profiles: YPC alumni go on to have successful careers, which YPC will showcase here with bios and links to their latest projects from around the world.

"This platform permits and empowers us to bring the power of what we do into people's homes," said Núñez. "Within an hour, you can watch an inspiring performance from our children, and then click over and hear industry leaders talk about their challenges and best practices when it comes to fostering inclusion in the arts. A virtual global stage, a celebration of our diversity, a platform for our children's voices-this is the new destination point when it comes to the youth chorus, diversity and arts experience."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You