Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Learn how to get your hands on tickets here!

Apr. 24, 2023  

All new ticket initiatives have been revealed for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway in which for the first two weeks of performances, the first two rows will be on sale for $40 per ticket. These exclusive tickets - April 25 through May 9 - will be on sale at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office only (138 W 48th Street) beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

In addition, there will be multiple ticket initiatives activated for the remainder of the run, including a digital lottery for $35 tickets, a digital rush for $35 tickets, and a box office rush for $47 tickets. More information below.

Producer Jeremy O. Harris stated, "As we all know, there still exist too many barriers of entry to people accessing the best theatre in the world. In our mind outside of geography, those barriers within our control must be eroded so that everyone can see themselves on our stages. This was at the core of Lorraine's practice and is at the core of mine. This initiative is an exciting way to not only erode a major barrier, price, but also to inspire in a new generation the sense that going to the theatre to see human dramas play out can be a thrilling event."

Starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is directed by Anne Kauffman and will begin its strictly limited engagement on Tuesday, April 25 for 80 performances only. Opening night - the final opening of this Broadway season - is set for Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 PM ET at the box office only, the first two rows of every performance through May 9 will be on sale for $40 per ticket. To purchase tickets, please visit the James Earl Jones Theatre box office at 138 W. 48th Street.

Beginning on Friday, April 28, please visit TheSignonBroadway.com daily to sign up for the digital lottery and access $35 tickets. Max 2 tickets per patron. Lottery winners will be chosen before that day's performance.

Beginning on Friday, April 28, please visit TheSignonBroadway.com to enter the digital rush and access $35 tickets. Max 2 tickets per patron. The digital rush is available only for that day's performance.

For every performance for the entire run, there will be a limited number of tickets available for $47 for that day's performance(s) at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office through the box office rush.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.

Joining Isaac (Sidney Brustein) and Brosnahan (Iris Brustein) is the complete cast from the BAM production, including Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O'Hara), Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson), Raphael Nash Thompson (Max). The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors, and Brontë England Nelson.






Related Stories
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Meet The Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Meet The Press!
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Today the show's stars met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment. See photos from the event! 
Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Up on the Marquee: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Check out photos of the new marquee!
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Will Photo
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Will Transfer to Broadway
The  sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer to Broadway this season.
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW at BAM Photo
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!

More Hot Stories For You


Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the KnotSierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are EngagedBroadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
share