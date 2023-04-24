You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

All new ticket initiatives have been revealed for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway in which for the first two weeks of performances, the first two rows will be on sale for $40 per ticket. These exclusive tickets - April 25 through May 9 - will be on sale at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office only (138 W 48th Street) beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

In addition, there will be multiple ticket initiatives activated for the remainder of the run, including a digital lottery for $35 tickets, a digital rush for $35 tickets, and a box office rush for $47 tickets. More information below.

Producer Jeremy O. Harris stated, "As we all know, there still exist too many barriers of entry to people accessing the best theatre in the world. In our mind outside of geography, those barriers within our control must be eroded so that everyone can see themselves on our stages. This was at the core of Lorraine's practice and is at the core of mine. This initiative is an exciting way to not only erode a major barrier, price, but also to inspire in a new generation the sense that going to the theatre to see human dramas play out can be a thrilling event."

Starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is directed by Anne Kauffman and will begin its strictly limited engagement on Tuesday, April 25 for 80 performances only. Opening night - the final opening of this Broadway season - is set for Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 PM ET at the box office only, the first two rows of every performance through May 9 will be on sale for $40 per ticket. To purchase tickets, please visit the James Earl Jones Theatre box office at 138 W. 48th Street.

Beginning on Friday, April 28, please visit TheSignonBroadway.com daily to sign up for the digital lottery and access $35 tickets. Max 2 tickets per patron. Lottery winners will be chosen before that day's performance.

Beginning on Friday, April 28, please visit TheSignonBroadway.com to enter the digital rush and access $35 tickets. Max 2 tickets per patron. The digital rush is available only for that day's performance.

For every performance for the entire run, there will be a limited number of tickets available for $47 for that day's performance(s) at the James Earl Jones Theatre box office through the box office rush.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.

Joining Isaac (Sidney Brustein) and Brosnahan (Iris Brustein) is the complete cast from the BAM production, including Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O'Hara), Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson), Raphael Nash Thompson (Max). The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors, and Brontë England Nelson.