YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Celebrates its 5th Anniversary At Caveat

Apr. 27, 2019  

Your Love, Our Musical! - a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story - is celebrating their 5 year anniversary at Caveat on Saturday, May 18th at 7PM doors at 630PM.

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Bring your significant other for a night of comedy and music unlike any you've ever seen (or will see again.)

SHOW DATE:

Saturday, May 18th at 7PM I $15

Caveat NYC

21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002

Mobile tickets available: http://bit.ly/YL-May18

For more information: YourLoveOurMusical.com



