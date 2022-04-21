YOU WILL GET SICK, PRIMARY TRUST & COVENANT World Premieres Added to Roundabout 2022-2023 Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced production plans for its 2022-2023 theatrical season, including the Off-Broadway plays for The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) and full programming Off-Broadway for the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre as part of Roundabout Underground.

Joining the previously announced 1776 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd St.) as well as Off-Broadway's the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers and The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, come the newly announced world premieres of You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, and Covenant by York Walker.

Additional Broadway productions for Roundabout's upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

Further information including dates, casting, creative team members and ticketing for all the productions will also be announced soon.

BROADWAY - AMERICAN AIRLINES THEATRE

1776

FALL 2022 | American Airlines Theatre

1776 has music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, book by Peter Stone, based on a concept by Sherman Edwards, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, choreography by Jeffrey L. Page, and music supervision by David Chase. The creative team includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Jennifer Schriever (lighting design), Jonathan Deans (sound design), David Bengali (projection design), and John Clancy (orchestrations).

Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong? Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus reexamine a pivotal moment in American history in their reimagining of this Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

THE LAURA PELS THEATRE AT THE HAROLD AND MIRIAM STEINBERG CENTER FOR THEATRE

YOU WILL GET SICK by Noah Diaz



FALL 2022 | Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

World Premiere

A young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.

THE WANDERERS by Anna Ziegler



WINTER 2023 | Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) and directed by Barry Edelstein, comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

PRIMARY TRUST by Eboni Booth



SPRING 2023 | Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

World Premiere

Meet Kenneth, a 36-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

THE BLACK BOX THEATRE AT THE HAROLD AND MIRIAM STEINBERG CENTER FOR THEATRE

the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers



FALL 2022 | Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Roundabout Underground World Premiere

Follow a talented dancer on a transformative journey in the bandaged place, a riveting new play by Harrison David Rivers. Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. Directed by David Mendizábal of The Movement Theatre Company, this world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit - and the beauty they create.

the bandaged place was originally presented by New York Stage and Film and Vassar in the Powerhouse Season, Summer 2019 and is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award.

COVENANT by York Walker



WINTER 2023 | Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Roundabout Underground World Premiere

When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he's not the only one with a secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker's Covenant explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. Since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center. The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations.

Now in its 14th season, Roundabout Underground is part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play. Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Jill Rafson serves as Artistic Producer. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Roundabout Underground's home is a 62-seat Black Box Theatre, which is also used year-round by Roundabout's education department for its activities including student productions and professional development workshops.

The playwrights who made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022).