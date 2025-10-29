YMusic to Perform With Special Guest Emily King at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The genre-defying chamber ensemble yMusic will return to Carnegie Hall on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall, joined by four-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Emily King for an evening that bridges classical, pop, and experimental sound worlds. The program features the New York premiere of composer Gabriella Smith's Aquatic Ecology, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall; a collaborative set with Emily King; and Judd Greenstein's Together, a vibrant reflection on connection and resilience.

Originally conceived for a 2020 premiere, Judd Greenstein's Together was reimagined during the pandemic to capture both isolation and unity. "The six players don't need to be in sync, but move through the movement as a kind of cloud - together, but not precisely together," says Greenstein. The work evolves toward joyful cohesion, reflecting yMusic's long friendship with the composer and his role in shaping the ensemble's identity. Watch the music video for Together, released by yMusic on New Amsterdam Records in 2022.

yMusic's collaboration with Emily King began in 2019, uniting King's radiant soul-pop artistry with the ensemble's chamber textures. Their set features co-written material, new arrangements of King's originals, and reimagined yMusic works. "Emily has pushed us to explore different facets of our compositional voice, finding new sounds and textures," the ensemble shares. "She's a true kindred spirit."

The centerpiece of the program, Gabriella Smith's Aquatic Ecology immerses listeners in the soundscapes of the ocean through underwater field recordings and live ensemble performance. Smith's work, described by the LA Times as "an outright sensation," transforms coral reefs, melting ice, and whale song into a symphonic meditation on climate and connection. The 40-minute work marks Smith's third collaboration with yMusic and her most ambitious to date.