Write to Congress Today to Support an Increase in Arts Funding

Arts unions have united in a mission to increase federal arts funding and you can make a difference by writing to your members of Congress.

"Right now, Congress is making decisions that will affect next year's funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), and it needs to hear from you," reads a statement from The Action Network. "We can increase NEA and NEH funding to $204 million next year if we get enough support in Congress. Call your Senators and Representative today to ask that they sign their names in support of funding the NEA and NEH at $204 million in FY23. Ask them to join the arts appropriations request letters led by Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Maria Salazar (R-FL), and David Price (D-NC) in the House and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) in the Senate."

Click here to take action today!

The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent agency of the United States federal government that offers support and funding for projects exhibiting artistic excellence. It was created by an act of the U.S. Congress in 1965 as an independent agency of the federal government. For more information, visit https://www.arts.gov