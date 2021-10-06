World Premiere of BLACK NO MORE to Begin Performances January 2022

The New Group has announced the world premiere of Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's 1931 novel of the same name, featuring Book by John Ridley, Music and Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Choreography by Bill T. Jones, Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Daryl Waters and Direction by Scott Elliott. The strictly limited engagement is scheduled for January 11 - February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street) with Opening Night set for Tuesday, February 8.

a??a??The cast features Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, "Power"), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then, Rent), Theo Stockman (American Idiot, American Psycho), Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots) and the newly announced Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers, Chicago) and Walter Bobbie (Tony Award-winning Director, Chicago). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. Through a fusion of music by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots), and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), with book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

a??a??Originally announced and slated for fall 2020,a??Black No More arrives in January 2022 in this world premiere production from The New Group.

Black No More features Music Direction and Dance Arrangements by Zane Mark; Scenic Design by Derek McLane; Costume Design by Qween Jean; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg; and Casting by The Telsey Office / Rebecca Scholl, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson, with Assistant Stage Manager Nicole Iovino.

A strictly limited engagement plays January 11 - February 27 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street), with Opening Night on February 8. Presale for Off Stage Access Pass holders and select audiences begins October 6. Tickets go on sale to the public October 21. Tickets at regular price for all preview performances January 11 - February 8 are $65 - $85; and tickets for performances February 9 - February 27 are $85 - $105. The complete performance schedule, including accessibility performances can be found at thenewgroup.org. Tickets will be sold online at thenewgroup.org.

Priority Booking for members of the Patron Ensemble begins October 6. New Patron Ensemble members will receive priority booking to Black No More, the best seats in the house to all live productions, and free on-demand access to Off Stage programming through 2022. For more information on the Patron Ensemble Program, please visit thenewgroup.org/support-us/patron-ensemble/.