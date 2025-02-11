World Premiere and More Set for New York Philharmonic Spring 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic revealed that Gustavo Dudamel, the Orchestra’s future Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music and Artistic Director, will reunite with the Orchestra in the spring of 2025, leading three weeks of subscription programs as well as, for the first time, the NY Phil Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer.

Dudamel — who in 2025–26 will serve as Music and Artistic Director Designate — conducts a wide variety of repertoire, including the World Premiere of an NY Phil commission; collaborates with one of today’s leading soloists; and leads the Philharmonic’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ravel with the World Premiere of a recently discovered work by the seminal French composer.

Gustavo Dudamel leads the following subscription programs, all of which take place at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall:

On March 13–16, 2025, the World Premiere of Ravel’s Prélude et Danse de Sémiramis; Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand and Piano Concerto in G major, both featuring Mary & James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Yuja Wang as soloist; Varèse’s Amériques; and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

On May 22–24 and 27, 2025, the World Premiere of Kate Soper’s Orpheus Orchestra Opus Onus, featuring Soper herself, in her NY Phil debut, as the soprano soloist; Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements; and Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 11.

On May 29–June 1, 2025, Mahler’s Symphony No. 7.

In addition to the three subscription programs, Dudamel, for the first time, will lead all four Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, June 2025. The program for these concerts will be announced at a later date.