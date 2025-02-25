World Music Institute to Present Marina Heredia At Kaufman Music Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marina Heredia will present "De lo Jondo a Lorca" on Friday, March 14 at Kaufman Music Center.

WMI is partnering again with Flamenco Festival NY, for two thrilling shows from contemporary flamenco artists direct from Granada Spain, including Marina Heredia at Kaufman Music Center on Friday, March 14th. FFNY celebrates its 24th year of presenting the very best of flamenco at venues across NYC.

Marina Heredia is considered one the world's foremost cantaoras of the new generation. The daughter and granddaughter of exceptional flamenco singers, she was raised in Granada surrounded by flamenco, debuting as a singer in 1992 at the age of 12. She has won awards for best recording in 2010 and 2013 from the Nation Flamenco Critics association and was recently awarded the Giraldillo Prize, the most important award for a singer, at the Flamenco Biennale of Seville.

'De lo Jondo a Lorca' presents a curated collection of poems and songs that Federico García Lorca beautifully captured in his works, merging the passionate essence of flamenco's cante jondo (deep song) with the lyrical artistry of the poet. Together with her devoted guitarist José Quevedo "El Bolita," Heredia invites the audience to explore the profound depths of Andalusian culture, bringing the legacy of the Granadino poet to life with each note and verse.

"Ms. Heredia's mercurial, impassioned voice was at the center of the music, moving between clarity and rasp, sorrow and rage, tragedy and exultation" - The New York Times