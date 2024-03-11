World Music Institute to Present María José Llergo And Sandra Carrasco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the unique fusion of tradition and avant-garde in contemporary Spanish flamenco at the 23rd edition of Flamenco Festival New York, co-presented by World Music Institute. Featuring exciting new voices like María José Llergo, this is the largest and most ambitious edition yet.

(le) poisson rouge

158 Bleecker st - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

$30 - Advance / $35 Doors

Standing show with limited seating

The performance will take place on Friday, March 15.

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York

World Music Institute again teams up with Flamenco Festival New York in an annual celebration of the unique fusion of tradition and the avant-garde that animates contemporary Spanish flamenco. This 23rd edition of the festival is the largest and most ambitious edition so far; with a total of 17 companies that will present 24 shows in 12 different venues across New York City.

María José Llergo is one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary flamenco music, part of the young generation of singers carrying the music forward in the 21st century. Born in rural Andalucía, Spain's storied birthplace of flamenco, Llergo was raised in a Roma family where she absorbed the tradition firsthand. She attended the Catalonia School of Music (ESMUC), where she studied under José Miguel "Chiqui" Vizcaya - the legendary singer who mentored Rosalía. Llergo's 2020 debut EP, Sanación, was a revelation, and NPR called her 2023 album Ultrabelleza "a perfect intersection of flamenco and contemporary sounds with an unparalleled authenticity." María José Llergo made her US debut in 2023, dazzling audiences at globalFEST at Lincoln Center, and WMI is excited to bring her back to NYC on her first U.S. tour.

Sandra Carrasco is one of the most versatile singers performing the flamenco style today. She has been involved in numerous projects that have greatly influenced her artistic approach and is musically fluent in several genres such as jazz and bossa nova. For her NYC solo debut, Sandra will offer a traditional recital of cante (flamenco singing) accompanied by guitarist David de Arahal. Both artists pay tribute to the inimitable Pepe Marchena with this exciting reinterpretation of his work.

David de Arahal embarked on his musical journey at the age of 10, attending the local music school in his hometown in the province of Seville. He honed his craft under the guidance of such esteemed masters as Manolo Sanlúcar, Víctor Monge Serranito, and Paco Cepero Despite his youth, he is hailed as a virtuoso, garnering praise from the flamenco world. Rafael Riqueni has dubbed him "the future of flamenco guitar," while Miguel Poveda lauds him as "one of the finest of his generation, a young sage". His roster of collaborators is a who's who of flamenco greats, including Pepe de Lucía, Lole Montoya, Miguel Poveda, Estrella Morente, Antonio Canales, and Tomatito.

About Flamenco Festival New York:

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1,350 performances.

Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the seasons of the world´s most prestigious theaters, such NY City Center, Carnegie Hall, London Sadler´s Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore.