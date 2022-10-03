World Music Institute to Present Manchester Collective And Abel Selaocoe This Month

World Music Institute will present Manchester Collective and Abel Selaocoe with Sirocco on October 7th. Sirocco is a joyful celebration of musical styles from around the globe, presented by UK-based contemporary classical string quartet Manchester Collective, featuring celebrated South African cellist and vocalist Abel Selaocoe; who also serves as Guest Director and narrator, and will be accompanied by the members of his trio Chesaba. Sirocco is music for the people, by the people. The show covers everything from outrageous arrangements for solo cello to beloved classics, from a set of original African music to a collection of gorgeous Danish folk songs. When this program toured across the UK and Europe, critics described it as a "deeply moving" and "once in a lifetime experience".

About Abel Selacoe and Chesaba:

South African cellist Abel Selaocoe is a rapidly rising star who is redefining the parameters of the cello. He moves seamlessly across genres and styles, from collaborations with world musicians and beatboxers, to concertos and solo performances. Selaocoe combines virtuosic performance with improvisation, singing and body percussion, and is devoted to composing works and curating programmes that highlight the links between Western and non-Western musical traditions, broadening the horizons of classical music to reach a more diverse audience.

In 2016, Abel created Chesaba with percussionist Sidiki Dembele and bassist Alan Keary. The trio specializes in music from the African continent, including many of his own compositions. Chesaba has a close partnership with Manchester Collective, with whom Abel devised the hugely successful Sirocco program which has been enjoyed both live and digitally by audiences since 2019.

In April 2022, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra announced Selaocoe as Artistic Partner for an initial three seasons from 2022/23. He is also Artist in Association with the BBC Singers and Artist in Residence at London's Southbank Centre for the 2022/23 season with performances there throughout the season, including an exclusive performance of his debut album Where is Home? (Hae Ke Kae), which will be released by Warner Classics on Friday 23 September 2022.

About Manchester Collective:

Manchester Collective is an innovative arts organization known for their experimental programming and daring collaborations. The work of Manchester Collective has expanded at breakneck speed since their formation in 2016, by co-founders Adam Szabo (Chief Executive) and Rakhi Singh (Music Director). They now play in concert halls, gig venues and factory spaces across the UK and internationally, performing a combination of cutting-edge contemporary music, classical masterpieces, and staged work. Crossing different genres and artforms, new music is of vital importance to the Collective - in recent years, they have commissioned major works by artists including Edmund Finnis, Hannah Peel, Lyra Pramuk, and Laurence Osborn. Manchester Collective record for the Icelandic label Bedroom Community. Their second album Shades was released in March 2022.

Performance Details:

Friday, October 7, 2022

Doors: 7:30PM | Show: 8PM

Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall - 129 West 67th Street, Manhattan

Tickets: $25 | $35 | $45

Co-presented with Kaufman Music Center