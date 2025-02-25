World Music Institute to Present La Plazuela at (Le) Poisson Rouge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WMI is partnering again with Flamenco Festival NY, for two thrilling shows from contemporary flamenco artists direct from Granada Spain, including the NYC debut of La Plazuela on Saturday, March 15th at (le) poisson rouge. FFNY celebrates its 24th year of presenting the very best of flamenco at venues across NYC.

From the hottest clubs in Spain direct to Le Poisson Rouge, El Indio (Manuel Hidalgo Sierra) and El Nitro (Luis Abril Martín) redefine boundaries. By blending their Andalusian flamencoroots with funk, pop, and electronic music, they create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.