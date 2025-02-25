World Music Institute to Present La Plazuela at (Le) Poisson Rouge

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 15th at (le) poisson rouge.
WMI is partnering again with Flamenco Festival NY, for two thrilling shows from contemporary flamenco artists direct from Granada Spain, including the NYC debut of La Plazuela on Saturday, March 15th at (le) poisson rouge. FFNY celebrates its 24th year of presenting the very best of flamenco at venues across NYC.
From the hottest clubs in Spain direct to Le Poisson Rouge, El Indio (Manuel Hidalgo Sierra) and El Nitro (Luis Abril Martín) redefine boundaries. By blending their Andalusian flamencoroots with funk, pop, and electronic music, they create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.
The Granada-based duo's live performances are renowned for their high energy and captivating stage presence. Their hit singles like "Tangos de Copera," "El lao de la pena," and "Péiname, Juana" have garnered millions of streams, reflecting their widespread appeal and the growing interest in their genre-blending music.
