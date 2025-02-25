News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

World Music Institute to Present La Plazuela at (Le) Poisson Rouge

The performance will take place on Saturday, March 15th at (le) poisson rouge.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
World Music Institute to Present La Plazuela at (Le) Poisson Rouge Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

WMI is partnering again with Flamenco Festival NY, for two thrilling shows from contemporary flamenco artists direct from Granada Spain, including the NYC debut of La Plazuela on Saturday, March 15th at (le) poisson rouge. FFNY celebrates its 24th year of presenting the very best of flamenco at venues across NYC.

LATEST NEWS

John Lithgow Cast As 'Albus Dumbledore' in New HARRY POTTER Series On HBO
Listen: Dolly Parton Joins Demaree for Reimagined 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
Photos: BETRAYAL Revival at the Goodman Theatre
Elphaba and Glinda to Feature as Meet-and-Greet Characters at Universal Studios Event

From the hottest clubs in Spain direct to Le Poisson Rouge, El Indio (Manuel Hidalgo Sierra) and El Nitro (Luis Abril Martín) redefine boundaries. By blending their Andalusian flamencoroots with funk, pop, and electronic music, they create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.

The Granada-based duo's live performances are renowned for their high energy and captivating stage presence. Their hit singles like "Tangos de Copera," "El lao de la pena," and "Péiname, Juana" have garnered millions of streams, reflecting their widespread appeal and the growing interest in their genre-blending music.



Videos