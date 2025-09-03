Works & Process to Present Shen Wei Dance Arts in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process will present Shen Wei Dance Arts on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Works & Process welcomes back choreographer, director, and painter Shen Wei. Join him and American Dance Festival (ADF) executive director Jodee Nimerichter as they discuss Wei's newest commission, developed during residencies at ADF and The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Michelle Yun Mapplethorpe, Director and Chief Curator of the Katonah Museum of Art (KMA), joins the panel to discuss Wei's upcoming retrospective Shen Wei: STILL/MOVING a dual-venue exhibition presented at the KMA and The Pocantico Center , opening October 2025. Shen Wei Dance Arts company members will perform excerpts. Continue the conversation at a post-performance reception in the rotunda.