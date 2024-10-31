Works & Process to Present Rotunda Holiday Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process presents Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7PM at the Guggenheim's Rotunda, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets start at $15.

Celebrate the season with festive music rooted in the tradition of jazz, swing, and the blues. For this evening, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, along with Asian drag artist and Juilliard-trained tenor Jasmine Rice LaBeija, will fill the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with the joyous sound of holiday music as part of a beloved annual tradition.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.