Works & Process to Present Martha Graham Dance Company: Jamar Roberts

Works & Process and Martha Graham Dance Company present a first look at a new work by Jamar Roberts, set for Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now.

Part of GRAHAM100, the preview comes in advance of the company's New York City Center season in April. Created in part at a residency at The Church in Sag Harbor for leading Graham dancer Lloyd Knight with a commissioned score by Stahv Danker, the new work is joined by excerpts from Roberts's We The People performed by Knight and other top dancers of the Graham Company.

Roberts and Knight also join a moderated discussion with Martha Graham Dance Company artistic director Janet Eilber.

