Works & Process to Present CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL With Bill Rauch, Omari Wiles, And Arturo Lyons

Works & Process presents a preview of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, with Bill Rauch, Omari Wiles, and Arturo Lyons, set for Monday, February 2, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $25.

Broadway meets Runway! Performers from the wildly acclaimed, award-winning production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball present a sneak peek before the production ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography that the New York Times calls "a lightning strike that sets joy free!"

Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber's worldwide phenomenonCATS is reimagined in a record-breaking, award-winning production that has left New York City purring. Directed by Obie Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Obie Award winners and New York City Ballroom legends Omari Wiles (House of Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler), CATS: The Jellicle Ball is the fiercest event of the season.

Rauch, Wiles, and Lyons join a moderated discussion, and cast members perform excerpts. CATS: The Jellicle Ball begins Broadway performances at the Broadhurst Theatre in March.