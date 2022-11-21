Works & Process to Present 2022 Rotunda Holiday Concert

Celebrate the season with festive music. The seventeen-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band will perform as part of this beloved annual tradition, filling the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with joyous sound.

In conjunction with Guggenheim Member Mondays, on December 5 the dancers of Jazz as Movement will perform, teach a Lindy Hop lesson, and all are invited to hit the dance floor in the Guggenheim Rotunda. For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210808®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guggenheim.org%2Fevent%2Feyal-vilner-big-band-with-jazz-as-movement?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Sunday, December 4, 7:30 pm - Concert with Eyal Vilner Big Band

Monday, December 5, 7:30 pm - Concert with Eyal Vilner Big Band and Social Dance with Jazz as Movement