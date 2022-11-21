Works & Process to Present 2022 Rotunda Holiday Concert
On December 5 the dancers of Jazz as Movement will perform, teach a Lindy Hop lesson, and all are invited to hit the dance floor in the Guggenheim Rotunda.
Celebrate the season with festive music. The seventeen-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band will perform as part of this beloved annual tradition, filling the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with joyous sound.
In conjunction with Guggenheim Member Mondays, on December 5 the dancers of Jazz as Movement will perform, teach a Lindy Hop lesson, and all are invited to hit the dance floor in the Guggenheim Rotunda. For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210808®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guggenheim.org%2Fevent%2Feyal-vilner-big-band-with-jazz-as-movement?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Sunday, December 4, 7:30 pm - Concert with Eyal Vilner Big Band
Monday, December 5, 7:30 pm - Concert with Eyal Vilner Big Band and Social Dance with Jazz as Movement
More Hot Stories For You
November 21, 2022
Beginning Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ The Musical will be available for performances through Sunday, September 3, 2023. MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Photos: First Look at Jordan E. Cooper and the Cast of AIN'T NO MO'
November 21, 2022
All new production photos have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! The production is now in previews at Belasco Theatre with opening night set for December 1, 2022.
Lana Gordon Returns to CHICAGO Tonight
November 21, 2022
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Lana Gordon in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022.
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
November 20, 2022
Six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Before the 2022 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums.
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance
November 19, 2022
On Friday, November 18th, Broadway’s SOME LIKE IT HOT hosted a special preview performance. Guests were treated to a pre-show cocktail, with Marc Shaiman indulged the crowd with an impromptu rendition of the title number at the piano before heading over to the Shubert Theatre for the evening performance. Check out the photos here.