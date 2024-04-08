Works By Sam Francis To Be Exhibited Christopher Bishop Fine Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christopher Bishop Fine Art will show an exhibition of work by the acclaimed California artist Sam Francis (1923-1994), a leading interpreter of light and color, from May 1 through June 29, 2024, at a pop-up exhibition at High Line Nine, 507 West 27th Street, in Chelsea, New York.

Presenting some of his most seminal work, Sam Francis: 1950-1960 explores the artist's calligraphic strokes, splashes of color, and negative space inspired by his time in Japan. Eight works on paper in watercolor and gouache will be on view. About half of the work is from private collections and had not been on public view for decades until it was shown at TEFAF Maastricht in March. A fully illustrated catalogue will accompany the exhibition with an essay by curator and art critic Richard Speer, guest curator of the recent exhibition Sam Francis and Japan: Emptiness Overflowing at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

One of the first post-World War II California painters to develop an international reputation, Francis traveled to Japan in 1957. He developed a lifelong interest in Japanese art and culture, and his work began to merge Eastern and Western aesthetics. His use of negative space is based on the Japanese concept of ma, which refers to the time and space life requires in order to breathe and grow.

High Line Nine is a curated space featuring eight galleries and an onsite café. Designed by StudioMDA, the international architecture firm founded by Markus Dochantschi, High Line Nine runs directly underneath the historic High Line from 27th to 28th Street. High Line Nine is open and free to the public Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER BISHOP FINE ART

Christopher Bishop Fine Art specializes in drawings and paintings from the 15th through early 20th century. Known for a scholarly approach to evaluating, presenting, and authenticating Old Master works as well as a wide range of works on paper, the gallery seeks to present new ways to think about and collect Old Masters and modern works on paper. Located at 1046 Madison Avenue at East 80th Street in New York City, the gallery participates in Master Drawings New York; TEFAF Maastricht; and The Salon du Dessin, Paris. More information is available at christopherbishopfineart.com.