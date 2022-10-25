Working Theater's Laura Carbonell-Monarque & More to be Honored at EmblemHealth's Heroes of Labor Awards
The in-person event, now in its 10th year, will honor the diverse leadership of New York City's unions.
Next week, EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, and LaborPress, New York's leading source for daily labor news and industry information, will host their 10th Annual Heroes of Labor Awards on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
With an 80-year legacy of serving New York communities, EmblemHealth has an unwavering dedication to caring for labor union members, artists, working people, government and municipal employees. The in-person event, now in its 10th year, will honor the diverse leadership of New York City's unions and their hard work to keep the city that never sleeps running throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
EmblemHealth will be joined by elected and labor Leadership and Honorees:
Laura Carbonell-Monarque, Producing Artistic Director, Working Theater
Henry Garrido, Executive Director, District Council 37
Tony Utano, President, TWU Local 100
Harry Nespoli, President, Teamsters Local 831, Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association
This event will mark the 10th anniversary of the awards ceremony and will honor all unions in New York City, including municipal labor and workers in the theater sector, who kept entertainment going despite venue and set closures during the height of the pandemic. City employees, actors and artists, teachers, and transportation, building, sanitation, uniformed, and emergency service workers' invaluable labor and contributions kept the vibrant mosaic of New York City thriving during one of our darkest moments-and they all deserve praise and recognition. EmblemHealth and LaborPress' 10th Annual Heroes of Labor Awards is one way to show them appreciation.
About EmblemHealth
EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.
About LaborPress
LaborPress is the largest labor news network in New York, reporting daily on stories affecting working New Yorkers. Thousands view their articles online, through E-News, in print and on video. For more information, visit www.laborpress.org.
