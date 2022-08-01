Words From the Wings: Lilli Cooper of POTUS on Watching Her Castmates Break Character, and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Lilli Cooper, who is currently starring in POTUS on Broadway. She shared with us her favorite backstage must-haves, moments to watch from the wings, and more! Check out her answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive at the theatre?

Sign in, steal a snack from the stage manager's office and get my mic on.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

I say Thank You.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

Extra toasty cheese-it's.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Brushing my teeth with mouthwash

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Pictures of my son, Fake plants, snacks, hats for pin-curl hair, vitamins

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Dusty's conflict resolution dance

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

I love hearing people break onstage and everyone running to the wings to watch.

Check out photos of Cooper backstage and outside the theatre below! Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper is a Tony nominated actress currently starring as Doc in Apple TV's "Fraggle Rock: Back to the rock". Broadway credits include Tootsie (TONY Nomination), SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks, original Broadway cast), Wicked (Elphaba),and Spring Awakening (Martha, original Broadway cast).

Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores), Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company), Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater).

TV: "Dynasty" (The CW), "The Good Fight" (Paramount Plus), "NCIS: New Orleans", "Bull", "Instinct", "The Code" and "Elementary" (CBS).

She makes a drive-by appearance as a Protest singer in the Stephen Spielberg film The Post, (Don't blink). LaGuardia Arts High School, and Vassar alumnae. And most gratefully, Bodie's Mom.

About POTUS

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.



Directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is an uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger. Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams star in this riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.