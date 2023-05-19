Words From The Wings: Devon Hadsell of SOME LIKE IT HOT Talks Favorite Moments, Backstage Rituals, and More!

Words From the Wings brings fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 2 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Words from the Wings
Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Devon Hadsell of Some Like It Hot! Check out her answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

Some Like It Hot

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The minute I enter the theater I say hi to Leon, our awesome stage doorman, I sign in at the call-sheet, and then I go straight to the dressing room downstairs. I fill up my water bottle, wash my hands, and start my makeup. That's my typical everyday arrival routine.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

I usually shout out a random pump-up phrase with my castmates, Brian and Casey, right before we enter together upstage right for our explosive, high-energy opening number. It always gets me in the best mood.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

It changes, but lately I've been snacking on seedless grapes, snap peas, carrots, and cinnamon alphabet cookies.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I don't do anything too weird, but I always start my warm-up by running in a big circle around the stage (to get my heart rate up) and as I pass our Stage Manager, Karen (sometimes Matt or Danielle), I give them a high five. I then pass by Christian Borle and I give him a high-five as well. I finish my warm-up by stretching and then our cast gets into a big circle around center stage, we put our hands in the middle, and we say a word or phrase of the day in unison. I love getting to connect with my cast mates that way before each show.

Some Like It Hot

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

I always have my

  1. Mean Girls/Starbucks water bottle that my best friend, Alyssa, got me on Etsy
  2. Opening night notes from cast and crew taped above the mirror at my station
  3. Small jewelry dish to hold my earrings, rings, and Fitbit during the show
  4. Post workout powder
  5. Wireless phone charger

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Right before one of our numbers in Act 2, "He Lied When He Said Hello", the female-identifying ensemble is lined up to enter backstage and we have the PERFECT view of J Harrison Ghee finishing their big ballad. It's so magical because the audience always goes wild afterwards and it makes my heart soar so much.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

My favorite backstage moment with this cast actually happened off-site when we performed together at The Today Show because it was the SAME morning we found out about Tony nominations. We had learned about a couple nominations right before we performed, but then we stayed together afterwards to hear the rest of them and found out we were the most Tony-nominated show of the season! I will never forget that morning.

Some Like It Hot

About Devon Hadsell

A Broadway dancer, singer, and actress who made her Broadway debut in 2018 as part of the original cast of Mean Girls the Musical. She played Caitlyn Caussin in the ensemble and understudied Gretchen, Karen, and the Adult Woman. Devon is a California native and former employee in Entertainment at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA as well as Universal Studios, Hollywood. She graduated from Cal State University, Fullerton's BFA Musical Theater program which led her to performing in many regional shows all over California. Her favorite roles were Lysistrata in Lysistrata Jones, Velma in West Side Story, Florika in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Ensemble in Something Rotten, and Alice in The Secret Garden. A year after graduation, she booked the tour of The Little Mermaid as Atina in the ensemble and was able to save enough money to make the big move to New York City in 2016. Besides making her Broadway debut in New York, she has also performed on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and The Tony Awards. Devon has also found a huge love for teaching these past few years and enjoys inspiring people of all ages and abilities to have fun while performing! You can find her on Instagram as @devonhadsell and on her website at www.devonhadsell.com



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch J. Harrison Ghee Sing a Song From SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Video: Watch J. Harrison Ghee Sing a Song From SOME LIKE IT HOT

Watch J. Harrison Ghee Sing 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' from Some Like It Hot!

SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Some Like It Hot will launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024. Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway’s legendary Shubert Theatre. Learn more about Some Like It Hot!

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs What Are You Thirsty For on TODAY Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Natasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed 'What Are You Thirsty For?' on the TODAY Show.  The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show this season. Watch the video performance now!

Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway Photo
Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, as he discusses The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Some Like It Hot, and more!


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Hoodie Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Hoodie
Some Like It Hot Logo Enamel Pin Some Like It Hot Logo Enamel Pin
Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag
Some Like It Hot Quote Socks Some Like It Hot Quote Socks

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing, and writes... (read more about this author)

Concert Review: NMIXX Brings Their Big Wave to Brooklyn on the Nice to MIXX You Showcase TourConcert Review: NMIXX Brings Their Big Wave to Brooklyn on the Nice to MIXX You Showcase Tour
Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San FranciscoLottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco
Interview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More GreenInterview: Broadway Green Alliance's Molly Braverman Talks Earth Day and How Broadway Has Gone More Green
Learn All About THE THANKSGIVING PLAY's Unconventional Journey to BroadwayLearn All About THE THANKSGIVING PLAY's Unconventional Journey to Broadway

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You