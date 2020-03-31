Women's ENews Reschedules 20th Annual 21 Leaders For The 21st Century Awards Gala

Lori Sokol, Executive Director of Women's eNews, has announced the Honorees for its 20th annual 21 Leaders for the 21st Century Awards Gala, to take place on October 26 at Club 101 in New York City. The event was previously scheduled for May 4.

The honorees include: Taina Bien-Aimé - Executive Director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women; Chantal Bonitto - Director of Inclusive Philanthropy, Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Esi Eggleston Bracey - Executive Vice President and COO of Beauty and Personal Care Company at Unilever North America; Karen Cahn - Founder & CEO, iFundWomen; Tamsen Fadal - Emmy award-winning journalist, PIX11 NEWS; Susan Herman - President, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); Jessica Houssian - Co-founder & Co-CEO, Equality Fund; Tokata Iron Eyes - Youth Leader in the Rezpect Our Water campaign; Imara Jones - Emmy Award Winner and creator of TransLash Media; Dr. Marianne Legato - Director of the Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine; Suzanne Braun Levine - First Editor of Ms. Magazine; Congresswoman Carolyn D. Maloney - (NY-12); Carol Baldwin Moody - President & CEO, Legal Momentum; Sharon Nelson - CEO & President, Civically Re-Engaged Women; Claire O'Connor - Managing Director, Head of Loan Capital Markets at Barclays Capital; Olivia Owens - Founding Member & Partnerships, iFundWomen of Color; Melissa St. Clair - Senior Director, Innovation & Diversity Strategies, TIAA; Mona Sinha - Activist and Philanthropist, Board Chair of Women Moving Millions; Edie Windsor - (in Memoriam), LGBT Rights Activist; Teresa Younger - President & CEO, Ms. Foundation for Women.

"Our 2020 honorees reflect our most diverse group of honorees ever, representing women of color and the LGBTQI community, as well as leaders in the for-profit and non-profit arenas. It is clear that in order for women to achieve gender equality, we ALL need to work together toward this common goal," says Lori Sokol, PhD, Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief of Women's eNews. "The diversity of our honorees represents the true diversity of the world we inhabit."

Cheryl Wills, Emmy winning Spectrum News NY1 Anchor NY1 Live at Ten, Host In Focus with Cheryl Wills, author, and past 21 Leaders for the 21st Century honoree, will host the gala for the first time. Loreen Arbus, president of The Loreen Arbus Foundation, The Goldenson-Arbus Foundation, and Loreen Arbus Productions, Inc., is Honorary Gala Chair. Gloria Joseph, philanthropist and journalist, and Suzanne Lerner, co-founder and president, Michael Stars, are Honorary Gala Co-Chairs.

In addition to the 21 honorees, The Loreen Arbus Champion for Disabilities Award, which pays tribute to a pioneer in the disabilities community, will be presented in honor of humanitarian and activist Loreen Arbus.





