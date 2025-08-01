Women In The Arts & Media Coalition Awards 2025 Collaboration Award Honorees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Women in the Arts & Media Coalition has announced the winners and finalists of its prestigious Collaboration Award: Women Working With Women, which honors outstanding partnerships between professional women from different specializations across the arts and media industries.

The biennial award celebrates excellence in collaborative creation and encourages new interdisciplinary work led by women artists. The selected projects span theater, film, music, and more, demonstrating the breadth of female creativity and partnership in today’s artistic landscape.

Collaboration Award Winner

DUSK! by Lynda Crawford (Dramatists Guild, Society of Directors and Choreographers, League of Professional Theatre Women) and Kat Files (AEA & SAG-AFTRA)

First Runners-Up

OBSERVANT by Pamela Grayson (Dramatists Guild) and Arielle Flax (Individual Member)

BLOOD OF THE LAMB by Arlene Hutton (Dramatists Guild, League of Professional Theatre Women, AEA & SAG-AFTRA) and Dana Brooke (AEA & SAG-AFTRA)

Honored Finalists

LIGHTHOUSE by abs wilson and Veronica Mansour (both Dramatists Guild)

THE SONG POET OPERA by Kao Kalia Yang (Writers Guild of America) and Jocelyn Hagen (Women In Music)

ZOE COMES HOME by Melissa Bell (Dramatists Guild) and Laurie Laguzda (SAG-AFTRA)

Finalists

FIVE DEGREES OF POLARIS by Karen Howes (Dramatists Guild) and Maggie Marion (SAG-AFTRA)

BEDROOM POP by Abby Rooney (Dramatists Guild) and Bibiana Torres (Society of Directors and Choreographers)

THE BEST PARTY EVER by Sharon Baker (Dramatists Guild) and Carol Antman (Individual Member)

THE GHOST by Allyson Morgan (AEA & SAG-AFTRA) and Tara Sheffer (New York Women in Film & Television)

A formal awards gala will be held in fall 2025, where winners and runners-up will receive cash prizes. The event will also include the presentation of the Student Collaboration Award, which is currently under adjudication.

For more information, visit www.womenartsmediacoalition.org.