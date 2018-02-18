Winners Announced for the 2018 BAFTA Awards - Complete List!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the winners for THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS. The BAFTA Awards ceremony was held today, February 18th, at London's Royal Albert Hall. Among the top winners were "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "The Shape of Water."

A full list of winners follows:

Best Film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Director

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo Del Toro

Leading Actor

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Outstanding British Film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Animated Film

"Coco," Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Film Not In The English Language

"The Handmaiden," Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim

Documentary

"I Am Not Your Negro," Raoul Peck

EE Rising Star Award (voted For By The Public)

Daniel Kaluuya

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

"I Am Not a Witch," Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Original Screenplay

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh

Adapted Screenplay

"Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory

Original Music

"The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography

"Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins

Editing

"Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Costume Design

"Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges

Production Design

"The Shape of Water," Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

Makeup & Hair

"Darkest Hour," David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

Special Visual Effects

"Blade Runner 2049," Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson

Sound

"Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

British Short Animation

"Poles Apart," PALOMA Baeza, Ser En Low

British Short Film

"Cowboy Dave," Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortense

Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema (previously Announced)

National Film and Television School (NFTS)

BAFTA Fellowship (Previously Announced)

Ridley Scott

