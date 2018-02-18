Winners Announced for the 2018 BAFTA Awards - Complete List!
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the winners for THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS. The BAFTA Awards ceremony was held today, February 18th, at London's Royal Albert Hall. Among the top winners were "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "The Shape of Water."
A full list of winners follows:
Best Film
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Director
"The Shape of Water," Guillermo Del Toro
Leading Actor
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Leading Actress
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Outstanding British Film
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Animated Film
"Coco," Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
Film Not In The English Language
"The Handmaiden," Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
Documentary
"I Am Not Your Negro," Raoul Peck
EE Rising Star Award (voted For By The Public)
Daniel Kaluuya
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
"I Am Not a Witch," Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Original Screenplay
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh
Adapted Screenplay
"Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory
Original Music
"The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat
Cinematography
"Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins
Editing
"Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Costume Design
"Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges
Production Design
"The Shape of Water," Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Makeup & Hair
"Darkest Hour," David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
Special Visual Effects
"Blade Runner 2049," Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Sound
"Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
British Short Animation
"Poles Apart," PALOMA Baeza, Ser En Low
British Short Film
"Cowboy Dave," Colin O'Toole, Jonas Mortense
Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema (previously Announced)
National Film and Television School (NFTS)
BAFTA Fellowship (Previously Announced)
Ridley Scott