Win Tickets to Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of a Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks show, under the direction of Bramwell Tovey, featuring Sterling Elliott on cello and the USC Trojan Marching Band, live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 6.

The contest closes on Friday, July 30 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

The highly awaited return of the Tchaikovsky Spectacular features the composer's much-loved Romeo and Juliet and his tribute to Mozart with his delightful Rococo Variations, featuring talented cellist Sterling Elliott. The witty Bramwell Tovey presides over the evening, which concludes with the 1812 Overture, accompanied, as always, by our famous pyrotechnics.