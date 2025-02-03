News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Win Tickets to See Jennifer Simard & Christopher Sieber in 'Pete n Keely' at Carnegie Hall

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the February 17 performance.

Feb. 03, 2025
Win Tickets to See Jennifer Simard & Christopher Sieber in 'Pete n Keely' at Carnegie Hall Image
Enter to win tickets to see Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber in Pete ‘n’ Keely at Carnegie Hall. One lucky winner will win a pair of tickets to the February 17 performance.

Enjoy a concert performance of the delightful off-Broadway hit Pete ‘n’ Keely, called “the brightest, happiest, and most entertaining little show in town” (The New York Observer), freshly reimagined for a new stage.

In a throwback to the variety shows of the 1960s, this fresh reimagining for the concert stage stars Broadway favorites from Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber – who currently co-star in Death Becomes Her, and formerly Company and Shrek the Musical – who bring the tale and the tunes of the eponymous, Steve-and-Eydie–esque couple to fabulous new life.

Submissions are open until February 13 at 11:59ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. The winner will be selected from the submissions.


Contest Ends: February 14, 2025 at 12:01AM EST
