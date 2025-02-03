Win Tickets to See Jennifer Simard & Christopher Sieber in 'Pete n Keely' at Carnegie Hall

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the February 17 performance.
Enter to win tickets to see Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber in Pete ‘n’ Keely at Carnegie Hall. One lucky winner will win a pair of tickets to the February 17 performance.
Enjoy a concert performance of the delightful off-Broadway hit Pete ‘n’ Keely, called “the brightest, happiest, and most entertaining little show in town” (The New York Observer), freshly reimagined for a new stage.
In a throwback to the variety shows of the 1960s, this fresh reimagining for the concert stage stars Broadway favorites from Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber – who currently co-star in Death Becomes Her, and formerly Company and Shrek the Musical – who bring the tale and the tunes of the eponymous, Steve-and-Eydie–esque couple to fabulous new life.
Submissions are open until February 13 at 11:59ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. The winner will be selected from the submissions.
Videos