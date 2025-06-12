Williamstown Theatre Festival Reveals Additional Casting, Creatives, and Programming for 2025 Season

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced additional casting, creative team members, and programming for its 71st season (W71), running Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, August 3. Weekend passes and single tickets are available now.

The Festival’s new leadership model, the inaugural Creative Collective, includes Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris, actor and model Kaia Gerber, producer Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur Alex Stoclet, and choreographer Christopher Rudd.

W71 explores the legacy of Tennessee Williams, focusing not on nostalgia, but on critical re-examination of his work and influence.

New Play Reading Series

Formerly known as Fridays@3, the New Play Reading Series is presented in partnership with the Clark Art Institute.

White Girls Gang by Rianna Simons, directed by Gus Heagerty, featuring Kaia Gerber (Tuesday, July 29, 7:00 PM, Clark Art Institute Auditorium).

WORMS by Gracie Gardner, directed by Dustin Wills, featuring Susan Sarandon and Kate Walsh (Thursday, July 31, 1:30 PM, MainStage at '62 Center). Both are ticketed at $20.

Past readings have included Lempicka (now on Broadway), Selling Kabul (Pulitzer finalist), and Seared (Off-Broadway premiere).

Weissberger Award Winner

This year’s L. Arnold Weissberger Award goes to Cephianne's Reflection by Mallory Raven-Ellen Backstrom, selected by judges Jeremy O. Harris, Sara Porkalob, and Kate Whoriskey. Finalists included works by Kate Cortesi, Madison Fiedler, Ricardo Pérez González, Dylan Guerra, and Adam Rapp.

This marks Williamstown's final year administering the award; Playwrights Horizons will take over in 2026.

Backstrom joins other artists-in-residence this summer, including Rianna Simons, Ahamefule J. Oluo, and James Anthony Tyler.

Ticketing

Weekend Pass holders receive access to eight core projects with additional booking options. Single tickets are also available. Visit www.wtfestival.org for details.

2025 Season Productions

Camino Real

MainStage | July 19–August 3

Directed by Dustin Wills, Tennessee Williams' surreal epic features Pamela Anderson (Marguerite), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Kilroy), Tony Danza (Casanova), April Matthis (Gypsy), and Whitney Peak (Esmerelda), among others. Scenic design by Kate Noll and Wills, lighting by Barbara Samuels.

The Gig: After Moise and the World of Reason

Skating Rink | July 18–August 2

Directed and choreographed by Will Davis, with choreography from Douglas Webster and the Shibutanis, this work reimagines Tennessee Williams’ novel in a site-specific ice performance.

Late at The Annex

Annex | Weekends, July 18–August 2

A series of late-night music events. Artist lineup to be announced.

Many Happy Returns

Annex | July 18–August 3

Dance/theater hybrid created by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri. Casting to be announced.

Not About Nightingales

NikosStage | July 17–August 3

By Tennessee Williams, directed by Robert O’Hara, featuring Brian Geraghty, William Jackson Harper, Elizabeth Lail, and Chris Messina. Scenic design by Diggle, costumes by Sophia Choi, lighting by Alex Jainchill, sound by Palmer Hefferan.

Spirit of the People

MainStage | July 17–August 1

A new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Katina Medina Mora, featuring Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Emma Ramos, and more. Scenic design by Kate Noll, lighting by Barbara Samuels.

The Things Around Us

Annex | July 17–August 1

A solo musical by Ahamefule J. Oluo, blending storytelling and live music through looped instrumentation.

Vanessa