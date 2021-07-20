Williamstown Theatre Festival Cancels First Performance of ALIEN/NATION Due to Inclement Weather

Tonight's previously announced first performance of ALIEN/NATION at Williamstown Theatre Festival is being canceled as a result of continued inclement weather during the process leading up to the scheduled performance.

Weather permitting, the world premiere immersive theatrical experience will now begin performances on Wednesday, July 21. Williamstown Theatre Festival will confirm the commencement of the first performance when it is able.

The festival's season concludes with the world premiere of Alien/Nation, running through Sunday, August 8. This immersive theatrical experience from two-time Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and the company of The Forest of Arden takes audiences on a journey throughout Williamstown, revealing unexpected surprises around them and within them.

Audiences will choose to experience this completely unique site-specific performance by foot or by car and plunge themselves into the center of stories inspired by real events that took place in Western Massachusetts in 1969.

Devised in collaboration with writers Jen Silverman and Eric Berryman and featuring members of WTF's COMMUNITY WORKS program, Alien/Nation engages all of the senses for a theatre experience unlike any other.

Learn more at https://wtfestival.org/.