Julie Benko, Ethan Slater & More Join Cast for MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Workshop

Williamstown Theatre Festival Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten has announced preliminary casting for its acclaimed Fridays@3 reading series and the previously announced workshops.
Additionally, as part of Ellis Stump's previously announced residency, WTF will host a reading of WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI, a new play written by Stump and Neeta Thadani.
WTF's Fridays@3 reading series is a renowned program for the development and discovery of new work curated by the Festival's Artistic Programs Manager, Lianna Rada-Hung. Many Festival productions have started as Fridays@3 readings. Spend the afternoon at The Clark with a play in development, directed and performed by industry professionals. All readings take place at 3 PM in the Auditorium at the Clark Art Institute (225 South Street, Williamstown, MA 01267). Advance reservations are required, and tickets are $20 each.
Friday, July 12
at the very bottom of a body of water
By Benjamin Benne
Directed by Cat Rodríguez
Featuring Leah Getz, Annie Henk, Natsuko Hirano, Emma Ramos, Daisuke Tsuji
Marina's (Annie Henk) life has a circular routine which, when broken by the disappearance of her fishmonger, sets her off on a surreal quest to confront the grief that's been holding her captive for years.
Friday, July 19
SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA
By Beth Hyland
Directed by Caitlin Sullivan
Featuring Noah Keyishian, Ella Pennington, Madeline Wise, and Carmen Zilles
A once-celebrated novelist, grappling with writer's block, confronts the ghosts of her past, threatening to unravel both her sanity and her artistic vision. SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA is the recipient of WTF's 2024 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award and Hyland is WTF's 2024 Jay Harris Commission recipient.
Friday, July 26
Indigo Dreams
By Melis Aker
Directed by Kate Whoriskey
Featuring Olivia AbiaAssi, Delfin Gökhan Meehanas, Nazli Sarpkaya, Nicole Shaloub, and Laurynn Starkey
Three carpet-weaving women in Turkey are caught between wanting to salvage their dying industry, and an offer to modernize that could have dangerous consequences.
Friday, August 2
KILL CORP
By Sofia Alvarez
Directed by Portia Krieger
Featuring Amelia Alvarez, Dylan Baker, Helen Cespedes, Nadine Malouf, Ronald Peet, and Genevieve Simon
A dark comedy about a newly pregnant woman who realizes that the only way to be a working mom in Corporate America is to kill all of her bosses.
Every summer, WTF supports new work in development by inviting artists to participate in workshops and residencies. Performances of these works-in-progress will be public and will take place in the Directing Studio in the ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance (1000 Main St, Williamstown, MA 01267). Reservations are required.
July 18-20
Alone & Alive
Written and Performed by Joel Waggoner
Directed by Brandon Ivie
A one-man-gay-existential-crisis-concert-sketch-comedy-variety-show-with-all-the-bells-and-whistles about figuring out who you are… without all the bells and whistles.
Performances will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 8 PM; Friday, July 19 at 8 PM; and Saturday, July 20 at 3 PM. Tickets to these workshop performances of Alone & Alive are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be requested HERE.
July 30-31
Marcel On The Train
By Marshall Pailet and Ethan Slater
Directed by Marshall Pailet
Produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois)
Featuring Julie Benko, Maddie Corman, Peter Grosz, Noah Robbins, Aaron Serotsky, and Ethan Slater
Decades before Marcel Marceau (Ethan Slater) became the world's most famous mime, he joined the French resistance, saving Jewish children from the Nazis by smuggling them on a train to safety. This is the story of one of those train rides.
Saturday, August 10 at 5pm
WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI
Written by Ellis Stump & Neeta Thadani
Created by Ellis Stump
Directed by Neeta Thadani
Consultation by Zi Alikhan
Featuring Caitlyn Marr, Yasmin Pascall, Aaron Roitman, and Michael Berbano
Two privileged Americans studying abroad in India use Shaadi.com, a real matchmaking app, to help their desi bestie find true love (and pay off their student loans with the dowry money) in this queer, satirical sendup of both Bollywood and Hollywood rom-com tropes.
Tickets to Marcel On The Train and WHITE BITCHES IN DELHI are available now to donors at the $1,000+ level, and will become available to the public on the Williamstown Theatre Festival website two weeks before the presentations.
More information about playwrights-in-residence and workshops can be found at www.wtfestival.org.
