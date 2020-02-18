Willa Nasatir Opens February 22 at Chapter NY
Chapter NY has announced Willa Nasatir's second solo exhibition with the gallery. For her first show, Nasatir exhibited four photographs; this exhibition will feature four paintings. In her previous photographic work, Nasatir incorporates found objects to restage filmic tropes that connote sensations of suspense, seduction, and crisis. Often alluding to narrative techniques, she simultaneously withholds any coherent message.
For this exhibition, Nasatir exploits the material conditions of painting through processes of layering and erasure, distorting images that begin as recognizable into abstraction. Entangled forms combine opposing symbols, such as wings against feet or a mirror versus a wall.
Her paintings explore the dissociation between what is depicted and what is seen.
Willa Nasatir (b. 1990) lives and works in New York, NY. In 2012, she received her BFA from Cooper Union. She has had solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo; Ghebaly Gallery, Los Angeles; Chapter NY, New York; and the White Room at White Columns, New York. Her work has also been included in exhibitions at Simon Lee Gallery, New York; the New Museum, New York; Oracle, Berlin; Company Gallery, New York; and Drei, Cologne.
For more information please contact: info@chapter-ny.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ... (read more)
David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall
David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!... (read more)