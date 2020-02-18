Willa Nasatir Opens February 22 at Chapter NY

Chapter NY has announced Willa Nasatir's second solo exhibition with the gallery. For her first show, Nasatir exhibited four photographs; this exhibition will feature four paintings. In her previous photographic work, Nasatir incorporates found objects to restage filmic tropes that connote sensations of suspense, seduction, and crisis. Often alluding to narrative techniques, she simultaneously withholds any coherent message.

For this exhibition, Nasatir exploits the material conditions of painting through processes of layering and erasure, distorting images that begin as recognizable into abstraction. Entangled forms combine opposing symbols, such as wings against feet or a mirror versus a wall.

Her paintings explore the dissociation between what is depicted and what is seen.

Willa Nasatir (b. 1990) lives and works in New York, NY. In 2012, she received her BFA from Cooper Union. She has had solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo; Ghebaly Gallery, Los Angeles; Chapter NY, New York; and the White Room at White Columns, New York. Her work has also been included in exhibitions at Simon Lee Gallery, New York; the New Museum, New York; Oracle, Berlin; Company Gallery, New York; and Drei, Cologne.



