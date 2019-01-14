Will Eno to Write 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical' for Super Bowl Sunday

This year, instead of running a 30-second ad during the big game, SKITTLES® is creating the first-ever commercial performed as a live Broadway musical.

"Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" is written by playwright and Pulitzer finalist Will Eno in partnership with DDB Worldwide. The 17-member cast, led by a soon-to-be-announced celebrity, will perform the show one time only, in front of a live audience at The Town Hall in New York City on Sunday, February 3 at 1 p.m. EST. The show will also feature original songs backed by a live band.

Starting today, tickets to the live performance are on sale and available to the public at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS*-a nonprofit organization that awards annual grants that help men, women and children in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency assistance. SKITTLES will also match this donation**.

"We're always looking for opportunities to innovate and entertain our fans in new ways around football's biggest stage," said Debbie Litow, Brand Director, SKITTLES. "And what better way to do that this year than by bringing our ad to the world's most famous stage: Broadway."

SKITTLES is known for taking a unique approach to the big game. Last year, the brand created a highly exclusive ad that was shown to only one person.

Stay tuned as SKITTLES reveals details about "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" throughout the month leading up to the live performance on February 3. Fans can learn more about "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" and purchase tickets by visiting SkittlesTheMusical.com or the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

*For every ticket purchased for "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical", Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will donate 100% of the purchase price less any third-party handling, convenience or other fees and taxes to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Your purchase is not tax deductible. For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit https://broadwaycares.org.

**In addition, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will donate $25,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, plus an additional amount equal to the total amount donated as a result of ticket purchases but not to exceed $25,000, for a total potential maximum donation of $50,000.

Related Articles