Who's New in the Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES?

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The season premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus!

Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld is celebrating new cast members, including Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks (two Broadway Evan Hansens!), Olivia Rose Keegan, Asher Angel and Derek Hough.

The cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

Read about the new actors and characters below!

In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Andrew Barth Feldman plays "Antoine," a French foreign exchange student at rival high school North High, who cannot help but flirt with Ashlyn.

After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut a year later as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Barth Feldman, who will attend Harvard University next year, also runs a theatre company that he founded at age twelve, Zneefrock Productions. Zneefrock Productions partners theatre with advocacy, raising funds for several charitable causes.

Derek Hough plays "Zack," a charming yet edgy former high school heartthrob who, after a successful acting career in New York City, returns to Salt Lake to teach drama at East High's biggest rival, North High.

The Emmy Award winning, New York Times Best-Selling author and "World of Dance" judge started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series "Dancing with the Stars" as part of the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo for the show's 29th season. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer.

Roman Banks plays "Howie" in the second season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Howie is hyper-smart, bespectacled, adorkable high school junior. Snarky yet full of heart, Howie has an after school job as the delivery guy for Big Red's family's pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices.

An understudy for the characters of Evan, Jared and Connor in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, Banks made history in December 2019 as the first African-American Evan Hansen.

Olivia Rose Keegan

Olivia Rose Keegan plays "Lily." Lily is an energetic and adorable East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.

Keegan was recently awarded a Daytime Emmy Award for her role of Claire Brady on long-running soap opera, "Days of our Lives." She has been singing and acting since the tender age of seven and is also known for her leading role in family film "Salvation Street" and guest starring roles in Disney Channel's "A.N.T. Farm," Nickeloedeon's "Sam & Cat" and "The Thundermans" and feature film "Decoding Annie Parker," alongside Helen Hunt, Aaron Paul, Samantha Morton and Rashida Jones.

Asher Angel

Asher Angel plays "Jack," a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.

Best known for his starring role as "Jonah Beck" on Disney Channel's award-winning series "Andi Mack," singer-songwriter Angel recently released his debut single "One Thought Away," featuring Wiz Khalifa. He starred as Billy Batson in Warner Brothers DC Universe feature film "Shazam!," the younger alter-ego of Zachary Levi's titular character and will reprise the role in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Watch a season two trailer here: