Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen!

Ben Platt

Ben Platt originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. For this, he became the youngest solo winner in the category. Following Dear Evan Hansen, Platt went on to release his debut original solo album in 2019, 'Sing to Me Instead', which reached #18 on the Billboard 200 chart. Following the release of his album, Platt embarked on his first North American tour. In 2019, Platt starred in the series premiere of The Politician on Netflix, receiving Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

In 2020, Platt's concert film Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall was released. In 2021, Platt released his second studio album, 'Reverie'. Platt has reprised his role as Evan Hansen in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Upcoming projects include starring alongside Beanie Feldstein in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along.

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones originated the role of Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, which earned her the 2017 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. After leaving Dear Evan Hansen in 2018, Jones performed at several small venues in Something Beautiful, a one-woman cabaret show. Jones appeared in the TV show God Friended Me which premiered in 2018. She also guest starred on Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. In 2019, Jones took part in the concert of Sweet Charity at the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center. In early 2020, she starred as Diana in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center.

Laura Dreyfuss

Laura Dreyfuss originated the role of Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen. Dreyfuss left the show in 2018. Dreyfuss was then announced as a series regular on Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, starring Ben Platt. That same year Dreyfuss released her debut single "Be Great" under the stage name Loladre. Dreyfuss released a cover of Save Your Tears, originally released by The Weeknd, in July 2021.

Jennifer Laura Thompson

Jennifer Laura Thompson originated the role of Cynthia Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, playing the role from 2016 to 2019! Thompson most recently appeared as Maura Bradshaw in the Netflix series 'Tales of The City'.

Michael Park

Michael Park originated the role of Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen! Following Dear Evan Hansen, Park went on to appear as Tom Holloway in the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things. On screen, Park also appeared in The Family, Hightown, Dash & Lily, Bull, FBI and more. He is also set to appear as Philip Abshire in the TV series The Time Traveler's Wife, currently filming.

Mike Faist

Mike Faist originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Following Dear Evan Hansen, Faist went on to star as Spence in the Second Stage Theater World Premiere of Days of Rage in 2018. On screen, Faist has appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Deception, Panic and more. He stars as Riff in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, set to be released in December 2021!

Kristolyn Lloyd

Kristolyn Lloyd originated the role of Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen. Following Dear Evan Hansen, Lloyd assistant directed a concert reading of Kate Douglas and Grace McLean's new musical Against Women & Music!, was a finalist judge for the 2021 Williamstown Theatre Festival's L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award, made her solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL and much more. It was recently announced that Kristolyn Lloyd joined the cast of Douglas Carter Beane's FAIRYCAKES Off-Broadway, and is set to star alongside Mo Rocca, Alfie Fuller, Sabatino Cruz, Jackie Hoffman, Kuhoo Verma, and more.

Will Roland

Will Roland originated the role of Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen. After leaving the show, Roland stepped into the recurring role of Winston, in seasons 3 and 4 of the TV show Billions. On stage, Roland went on to star as Jeremy Heere in Be More Chill both off-Broadway in 2018 and on Broadway in 2019.