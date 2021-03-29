Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 29 - April 4

Mar. 29, 2021  

See what's coming up for the week of March 29.

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 29 - April 4 March 29 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Ashley Spencer with special guest Kara Lindsay!

BUY TICKETS HERE

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 29 - April 4 April 4 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Matt Doyle!

BUY TICKETS HERE

Full list of previously announced events:

April

4/9 - Lena Hall: OBSESSED - Heart (TICKETS)

4/11 - The Seth Concert Series with Ali Stroker (TICKETS)

4/18 - Masterclass with Dana Steingold (TICKETS)

4/18 - The Seth Concert Series with Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus (TICKETS)

4/19 - Masterclass with Kerry Butler (TICKETS)

4/25 - Masterclass with Brittney Johnson (TICKETS)

4/25 - The Seth Concert Series with Mandy Gonzalez (TICKETS)

May

5/1 - John Lloyd Young By Request - Live from Las Vegas (TICKETS)

5/2 - The Seth Concert Series with Andrea McArdle (TICKETS)

5/9 - The Seth Concert Series with Christine Pedi (TICKETS)

5/16 - The Seth Concert Series with Laura and Linda Benanti (TICKETS)

5/23 - The Seth Concert Series with Leslie Uggams (TICKETS)


