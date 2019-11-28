Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Tickets Buying Guide
What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019
If your Thanksgiving Week plans include taking in a Broadway show, please take notice of the special holiday schedule for the rest of this holiday weekend. Many shows will take Thanksgiving Day off, but there are still plenty of options, including CHICAGO, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE LIGHTNING THIEF, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and WAITRESS. Note that most shows are adding Friday matinees and weekend performances, so plan ahead and most importantly, have a happy Thanksgiving!
All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!
|Show
|Thurs.
11/28
|Fri.
11/29
|Sat.
11/30
|Sun.
12/1
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|5:30PM
9PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2:30PM
8PM
|2:30PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|7PM
10PM
|7PM
10PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|3PM
8PM
|11AM
3PM
8PM
|1PM
6:30PM
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
7PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|7:30PM
|2PM
7PM
|2PM
8PM
|1PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM