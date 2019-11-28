Broadway Tickets Buying Guide
What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Weekend 2019

Article Pixel Nov. 28, 2019  

If your Thanksgiving Week plans include taking in a Broadway show, please take notice of the special holiday schedule for the rest of this holiday weekend. Many shows will take Thanksgiving Day off, but there are still plenty of options, including CHICAGO, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE LIGHTNING THIEF, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and WAITRESS. Note that most shows are adding Friday matinees and weekend performances, so plan ahead and most importantly, have a happy Thanksgiving!

All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!

Show Thurs.
11/28		 Fri.
11/29		 Sat.
11/30		 Sun.
12/1

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 5:30PM
9PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM

 8PM 8PM 2:30PM
8PM		 2:30PM
8PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 7PM
10PM		 7PM
10PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
7:30PM		 2PM
7:30PM

 3PM
8PM		 11AM
3PM
8PM		 1PM
6:30PM

 7PM 1PM
7PM		 1PM
7PM

 7PM 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 7:30PM 2PM
7PM		 2PM
8PM		 1PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 7PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 8PM 2PM
8PM

 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

 7PM 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM

 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM


