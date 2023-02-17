Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What Will The Neighbors Say? To Present Free Storytime Series At The Cell Theatre

The storytime kick-off event on Monday, April 17th will be hosted by Xavier Reyes.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Free Storytelling Event with Open Bar April 17, May 15 & June 19 @ the cell theatre
Join What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian, Co-Artistic Directors) at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011) on the third Monday of every month for storytime, a free night of music and storytelling featuring an open bar and tasty bites. Doors will open at 7pm, with music and stories from 7:30-9pm. Tickets can be reserved at https://storytimeatthecell.eventbrite.com.
storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music.

Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening's theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience. The only rule is that the story is true!

The storytime kick-off event on Monday, April 17th will be hosted by Xavier Reyes (CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse; National Tour of Kinky Boots) with musical guest Kathryn Allison (Original Broadway Cast of Company; Wicked on Broadway). Visit The Neighbors on Instagram to vote on this month's theme! @wwtnstheatre

The Neighbors will also host a series of FREE virtual writing workshops on how to adapt real stories for the stage. Workshops will take place on Sunday April 16, May 14, and June 18 from 3pm-4pm. April's workshop will be hosted by Daniela Gonzalez y Perez (Clubbed Thumb's Early-Career Writer's Group; Latinx Playwrights Circle's Intensive Mentorship Program). Visit https://storytimeatthecell.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of international artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org

