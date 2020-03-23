What Were the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Second Weekend of the Shutdown?



We made it through the second weekend of the Broadway Shutdown with a little help from our friends over at BroadwayHD. Here's the Top 10 list of most-streamed shows this past weekend. Click here to see last week's Top 10!

10. The Sleeping Beauty

Celebrating 70 years of The Royal Ballet's landmark production of Petipa's classic ballet, enter an enchanted world of princesses, fairy godmothers and magical spells, to glorious music by Tchaikovsky.

9. Les Miserables

In celebration of 25 amazing years of the landmark musical, Les Miserables marked the momentous occasion with two magnificent sell-out performances at The O2, and live relays to cinemas around the world where audiences also stood, clapped, cried and cheered.

8. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this brand new production stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. A lively and colourful journey

7. Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail.

6. Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before.

5. Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up. When Peter Pan meets the Darling children, he takes them on an adventure to Neverland, where they learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever.

4. Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.

3. Cats

One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has been specially restaged for this video presentation, which captures all the music and movement of the original stage production with an uncommon intimacy and depth.

2. Disney Broadway Hits

Experience the Disney on Broadway songs you know and love in a whole new way from the comfort of your home! Disney Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall is now available On-Demand!

1. Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

