What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?



While everyone is indoors and living their Broadway dreams online, we asked our friends at BroadwayHD what the most popular streamed titles were during this last weekend. Here's the Top 10 list!

10. 42nd Street

Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

9. Holiday Inn

Jim leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare.

8. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this brand new production stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. A lively and colourful journey

7. Memphis

The 2010 Tony Award- winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony- nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!

6. Ruthless

The camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird is filmed from London's West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway. Ruthless! The Musical famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve. Talented eight year old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead.

5. Sweeney Todd

The barber Benjamin Barker (George Hearn) is unjustly sentenced to serve a prison term in Australia because the judge in his case lusts after his wife. Upon returning to London, the barber assumes the name Sweeney Todd and cuts the throats of customers who come to his shop. Angela Lansbury also stars in Stephen Sondheim's darkly comic Broadway musical.

4. She Loves Me

BroadwayHD and Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Ellen M. Krass Productions, Inc., are thrilled to bring She Loves Me back to our subscribers for on-demand viewing! On June 30, 2016, She Loves Me was the first Broadway musical ever to be LIVE STREAMED to the entire world.

3. Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.

2. Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail.

1. Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

