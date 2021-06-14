Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
What Does the Delay of Lockdown Easing Mean for West End Shows?

Shows like Six, Hairspray, Heathers and more have shared performance updates.

Jun. 14, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it will be a bit longer than expected before West End theatres are able to fully re-open. While lockdown rules were previously set to lift on June 21, the next phase will now be delayed by four weeks to July 19, due to the surge of Delta variant cases in the UK.

The delay means that theatres will not be able to re-open at full capacity for at least another month.

West End productions, including Six, Les Miserables, Hairspray and more have shared updates on what that means for audiences for the next month:


