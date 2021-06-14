What Does the Delay of Lockdown Easing Mean for West End Shows?

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it will be a bit longer than expected before West End theatres are able to fully re-open. While lockdown rules were previously set to lift on June 21, the next phase will now be delayed by four weeks to July 19, due to the surge of Delta variant cases in the UK.

The delay means that theatres will not be able to re-open at full capacity for at least another month.

West End productions, including Six, Les Miserables, Hairspray and more have shared updates on what that means for audiences for the next month:

The SIX UK tour will continue as planned ?? pic.twitter.com/JtOP3XxTmA - SIX ? (@sixthemusical) June 14, 2021

Nothing Can Stop The Beat! We are thrilled to be opening next week at the London Coliseum playing to a limited capacity of 1,000 seats until 18 July, in-line with government guidelines. Hairspray is back to lift all of our spirits. See it first & book now! https://t.co/sSmQjMlAXI pic.twitter.com/rWIyweOA3F - Hairspray - West End (@HairsprayLondon) June 14, 2021

Book your tickets for our return in July 2021! aoe? Head to our website for full information on performances and to book? https://t.co/qIAW2CeLmw pic.twitter.com/Vc2KFmDFTk - princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) June 14, 2021

Following the UK Government's announcement, the easing of restrictions has been delayed. The London show opening this week and UK Tour from 13 July will go ahead as planned with no changes likely to affect your bookings.



Thanks for your support - stay mischievous! pic.twitter.com/EBjwEUxpPO - The Play That Goes Wrong (@playgoeswrong) June 14, 2021