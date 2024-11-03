What Are the Great American Plays?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What are the greatest American plays ever written? Though the question is obviously highly subjective, the idea of the "Great American Play" is a real one.

The concept emerged following the concept of the “Great American Novel,” which was first popularized by John William De Forest in 1868. Since then, critics, scholars, and theater historians began using the term in the 20th century as American theater evolved and produced landmark works that seemed to encapsulate the country’s essence. Great American plays often capture key moments, issues, and themes that define American life, culture, and history, making them essential parts of the American theatrical canon.

Today, the idea of the "Great American Play" remains more of a critical consensus rather than a formalized list. Some that are most widely considered a part of the classification include:

Death of a Salesman

by Arthur Miller, 1949

A profound exploration of the American Dream, focusing on a salesman, Willy Loman, whose pursuit of success leads to personal and familial collapse. Death of a Salesman was last seen on Broadway in 2023.

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in Death of a Salesman.

A Streetcar Named Desire

by Tennessee Williams, 1947

A Southern Gothic drama set in New Orleans, it follows the volatile interactions between Blanche DuBois and her brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. A Streetcar Named Desire was last seen on Broadway in 2012.

Blair Underwood and Nicole Ari Parker in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

by Eugene O’Neill, 1956

A semi-autobiographical play that delves into the complexity of family dynamics, addiction, and personal regret over a single day in the life of the Tyrone family. Long Day's Journey Into Night was last seen on Broadway in 2016.

Jessica Lange and Gabriel Byrne in Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

by Edward Albee, 1962

A dark comedy exploring the disintegration of the marriage of George and Martha as they engage in psychological games with a younger couple. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was last seen on Broadway in 2013. A newer revival was set for 2020 but never opened due to the COVID pandemic.

Tracy Letts, Amy Morton, Madison Dirks, and Carrie Coon in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Our Town

by Thornton Wilder, 1938

Set in the small town of Grover’s Corners, this play examines everyday life, love, and loss, ultimately exploring the beauty in ordinary existence. Our Town is currently running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Jim Parsons in Our Town.

The Glass Menagerie

by Tennessee Williams, 1944

A memory play that follows Tom Wingfield’s recollection of his life with his overbearing mother, Amanda, and his fragile sister, Laura. The Glass Managerie was last seen on Broadway in 2017.

Joe Mantello and Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie.

Fences

by August Wilson, 1985

Part of Wilson’s ten-play “Pittsburgh Cycle,” it explores racial tensions and personal failures in the life of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player turned garbage collector. Fences was last seen on Broadway in 2010.

Viola Davis, Chris Chalk, Denzel Washington, and Mykelti Williamson in Fences.

Angels in America

by Tony Kushner, 1991

Set during the AIDS crisis in 1980s America, it’s a complex, two-part play that interweaves political, social, and spiritual themes. Angels in America was last seen on Broadway in 2018.

Andrew Garfield in Angels in America.

The Crucible

by Arthur Miller, 1953

An allegorical play set during the Salem witch trials, it critiques McCarthyism and the culture of fear and suspicion in 1950s America. The Crucible was last seen on Broadway in 2016.

Saoirse Ronan and Ben Whishaw in The Crucible.

A Raisin in the Sun

by Lorraine Hansberry, 1959

A groundbreaking exploration of a Black family's experiences in Chicago as they seek a better life amidst economic struggles and racial prejudice. A Raisin in the Sun was last seen on Broadway in 2014.