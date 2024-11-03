What Are the Great American Plays?

Thornton Wilder's Our Town is currently running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
What are the greatest American plays ever written? Though the question is obviously highly subjective, the idea of the "Great American Play" is a real one.
The concept emerged following the concept of the “Great American Novel,” which was first popularized by John William De Forest in 1868. Since then, critics, scholars, and theater historians began using the term in the 20th century as American theater evolved and produced landmark works that seemed to encapsulate the country’s essence. Great American plays often capture key moments, issues, and themes that define American life, culture, and history, making them essential parts of the American theatrical canon.
Today, the idea of the "Great American Play" remains more of a critical consensus rather than a formalized list. Some that are most widely considered a part of the classification include:
A profound exploration of the American Dream, focusing on a salesman, Willy Loman, whose pursuit of success leads to personal and familial collapse. Death of a Salesman was last seen on Broadway in 2023.
A Southern Gothic drama set in New Orleans, it follows the volatile interactions between Blanche DuBois and her brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. A Streetcar Named Desire was last seen on Broadway in 2012.
A semi-autobiographical play that delves into the complexity of family dynamics, addiction, and personal regret over a single day in the life of the Tyrone family. Long Day's Journey Into Night was last seen on Broadway in 2016.
A dark comedy exploring the disintegration of the marriage of George and Martha as they engage in psychological games with a younger couple. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was last seen on Broadway in 2013. A newer revival was set for 2020 but never opened due to the COVID pandemic.
Set in the small town of Grover’s Corners, this play examines everyday life, love, and loss, ultimately exploring the beauty in ordinary existence. Our Town is currently running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
A memory play that follows Tom Wingfield’s recollection of his life with his overbearing mother, Amanda, and his fragile sister, Laura. The Glass Managerie was last seen on Broadway in 2017.
Part of Wilson’s ten-play “Pittsburgh Cycle,” it explores racial tensions and personal failures in the life of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player turned garbage collector. Fences was last seen on Broadway in 2010.
Set during the AIDS crisis in 1980s America, it’s a complex, two-part play that interweaves political, social, and spiritual themes. Angels in America was last seen on Broadway in 2018.
An allegorical play set during the Salem witch trials, it critiques McCarthyism and the culture of fear and suspicion in 1950s America. The Crucible was last seen on Broadway in 2016.
A groundbreaking exploration of a Black family's experiences in Chicago as they seek a better life amidst economic struggles and racial prejudice. A Raisin in the Sun was last seen on Broadway in 2014.
