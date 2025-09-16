Wet Ink Ensemble To Present Season-Opening Concert At Tenri Cultural Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City-based new music collective Wet Ink Ensemble will kick off its 27th season with a performance of Eric Wubbels's Chimeric Form on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at the Tenri Cultural Institute.

Following Brahms's and Ligeti's path-breaking entries in the rarely attempted genre of the horn trio, Chimeric Form treats the bizarre and acoustically ungainly combination of violin, French horn, and piano as a hybrid meta-instrument navigating a chaotic, polyglot, spliced-up, and semi-self-aware formal structure. The work, performed with Eric Wubbels on piano, is preceded by clarinetist and improviser Madison Greenstone (of TAK Ensemble), who performs new solo material as a follow-up to their acclaimed 2023 release, Resonance Studies in Ecstatic Consciousness.

Madison's performance is an extension of their solo practice, exstatic resonances, which explores 'shatteringly intense' phenomenological, material and spatial expressivities of sound through richly noisy timbral actions, often performed on the clarinet at a high volume. Their music explores dreamlike acoustic mirages, spatial interferences of different tones and beating, and draws inspiration from fiction writer Yoko Tawada's proposition that there is no such thing as a room with a fixed size.

In December, Wet Ink presents its third annual Mini-Festival on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. at Benzaquen Hall in the DiMenna Center for Classical Music. Featuring works and performances by Wet Ink's Artists-In-Residence Aurora Nealand (saxophone/voice) and Ben LaMar Gay (cornet), the festival includes the NYC premieres of Alex Mincek's Assemblage - Trace/Mobile and Ensemble member Mariel Roberts Musa's Jalan Mentari, as well as Peter Ablinger's Black Series.

Performance Details:

Wubbels Chimeric Form / Madison Greenstone

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Tenri Cultural Institute | 43A W 13th St | New York, NY 10011

Tickets: $20 suggested/pay what you can [reserve online or purchase at the door]; free student tickets



Program:

Madison Greenstone - Solo Clarinet (2025)

Eric Wubbels: Chimeric Form (2023)

I. 77 mögliche Hauptmotive

II. TORS-

III. little tail

Artists:

Madison Greenstone, clarinet

Josh Modney, violin

Laura Weiner, horn

Eric Wubbels, piano

Nicholas Houfek, lighting design