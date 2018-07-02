West End Theatres To Dim Lights In Memory Of Dame Gillian Lynne

Tonight, July 2, at 19:00 (7:00pm), theatres across London's West End will dim their lights in honor of Dame Gillian Lynne, the beloved director and choreographer who died on Sunday evening.

Before this evening's performances begin, lights will be dimmed for one minute as a tribute by the theatre industry and audience members to the legendary choreographer, who began her career as a ballet dancer and went on to work on more than 60 shows across the West End and Broadway, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musicals Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

The tradition of dimming theatre lights has long been performed in the West End to pay respects to theatre's most renowned contributors.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre, said:

'Dame Gillian Lynne's contribution to theatre was inestimable. Her career, which spanned over seven decades, encompassed performance, choreography and directing. She worked across so many of the West End and Broadway's top venues and productions, and won numerous awards and accolades. We are proud to celebrate her extraordinary legacy tonight in the West End.'

Dame Gillian Lynne has made an unprecedented contribution to the arts world; from classical ballet to featured dance performance in theatre, film and television. Over the course of her career, Gillian has directed more than sixty productions in the West End and Broadway as well as working on eleven feature films and hundreds of television productions as producer, director, choreographer or performer.

She recently was honored with a theatre dedicated to her namesake. As BroadwayWorld reported, the New London Theatre in the West End was renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre on June 22, 2018. It was the first West End theatre to be named after a woman.

