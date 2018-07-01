Obituaries

Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne

Jul. 1, 2018  

Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne

BroadwayWorld reported today that trailblazing dancer, director, and choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne has passed away. According to a tweet sent by her official Twitter account, she passed away tonight, July 1, at 6:20pm at the Princess Grace Hospital.

Dame Gillian Lynne has made an unprecedented contribution to the arts world; from classical ballet to featured dance performance in theatre, film and television. Over the course of her career, Gillian has directed more than sixty productions in the West End and Broadway as well as working on eleven feature films and hundreds of television productions as producer, director, choreographer or performer.

She recently was honored with a theatre dedicated to her namesake. As BroadwayWorld reported, the New London Theatre in the West End was renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre on June 22, 2018. It was the first West End theatre to be named after a woman.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes below.

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tony Winner Liliane Montevecchi Passes Away at 85
  • Photo Flash: It's Cher x3! First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in THE CHER SHOW
  • New York City Council Approves Plans to Raise the Palace Theatre
  • Review Roundup: Do the Critics 'Believe' in THE CHER SHOW in Chicago?
  • Tyler Hanes, Addie Morales Among Stars Headed to Barrington Stage
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Corbin Bleu in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at The Muny

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       