Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne

BroadwayWorld reported today that trailblazing dancer, director, and choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne has passed away. According to a tweet sent by her official Twitter account, she passed away tonight, July 1, at 6:20pm at the Princess Grace Hospital.

Dame Gillian Lynne has made an unprecedented contribution to the arts world; from classical ballet to featured dance performance in theatre, film and television. Over the course of her career, Gillian has directed more than sixty productions in the West End and Broadway as well as working on eleven feature films and hundreds of television productions as producer, director, choreographer or performer.

She recently was honored with a theatre dedicated to her namesake. As BroadwayWorld reported, the New London Theatre in the West End was renamed the Gillian Lynne Theatre on June 22, 2018. It was the first West End theatre to be named after a woman.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes below.

Farewell dearest Gillie, three generations of the British musical owe so much to you. With love, Andrew - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 1, 2018 Heartbroken hearing the news of #GillianLynne going to the Heaviside Layer. RIP dear friend and teacher. I raise a glass to you tonight with tears in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/hhipxe1NYI - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) July 1, 2018

My heart is with you Peter. So sorry. She was one of a kind. We shall never see her like again and we shall never forget her. xxx - John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) July 1, 2018

RIP Dame Gillian Lynne ?? - Danny-Boy Hatchard (@danboy) July 1, 2018

RIP Dear Gillie... you supported and inspired me from the very beginning... your spirit & love of dance & dancers lives on in all of us who share that love ?? @Gillian_Lynne #DameGillianLynne all love to @peterland_uk x pic.twitter.com/g2jzQwNaGf - Matthew Bourne (@SirMattBourne) July 1, 2018

Very sorry to hear this news. A giant. Gillian you will be greatly missed. What an extraordinary legacy - loved & appreciated by so many. - LAIRD MACKINTOSH (@LairdMackintosh) July 1, 2018

Extremely sad to come online tonight and see the news that @Gillian_Lynne has passed away. What an astonishing life and career. Honoured to have been a small part of one of her shows. Rest in peace x - Nadim Naaman (@NadimNaaman) July 1, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of a choreographic legend.

Gillian Lynne, it was a pleasure to know you. So great that you have your own theatre now! #gillianlynne - Michael Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) July 1, 2018

What an incredible artist. What an incredible legacy she leaves behind. #RIPGillianLynne pic.twitter.com/asw8lju3GO - Jason Forbach (@jtforbach) July 1, 2018

RIP Dame Gillian Lynne, 92, star ballerina turned celebrated choreographer of Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and The Muppet Show pic.twitter.com/gyJwDYoRQc - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 1, 2018

Firing the nipples tonight & every night for our Gillie. Rest well, great lady. #gillianlynne #goddess - John Bolton (@ItsJohnBolton) July 1, 2018

Dame Gillian Lynne's voice as a choreographer was an inspiration to countless kids who would one day become dancers. It was also an invitation saying: "Come. Don't you want to do this?"



She is to be thanked for so many of the great artists we have working today. - Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) July 1, 2018

