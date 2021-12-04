West End Production of MOULIN ROUGE Cancels Performances Due to Covid-19 Outbreaks

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The West End production of Moulin Rouge has sadly had to cancel a few performances due to members of the company testing positive for Covid-19, despite the several precautions in place.

The production made an initial announcement cancelling 12/3 and 12/4 performances via social media.

An important announcement about performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/BqdUG2s8ZI - Moulin Rouge The Musical - UK (@moulinmusicaluk) December 3, 2021

Earlier today, it was announced that more performances would be cancelled due to the outbreak.

An important announcement about performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/9s1pYAIv0j - Moulin Rouge The Musical - UK (@moulinmusicaluk) December 4, 2021

Furthermore, UK based theatre critic Mark Shenton revealed the December 8th press performance has also been cancelled.

MOULIN ROUGE @moulinmusicaluk has officially cancelled its press opening on Wednesday.



My thoughts are extended to the company, wishing all a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/VNIK7y4VxW - Mark Shenton ? (@ShentonStage) December 4, 2021

BroadwayWorld extends our best wishes to the cast & crew and hope for a speedy recovery to all involved.