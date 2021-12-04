West End Production of MOULIN ROUGE Cancels Performances Due to Covid-19 Outbreaks
Performances through Wednesday have been cancelled
The West End production of Moulin Rouge has sadly had to cancel a few performances due to members of the company testing positive for Covid-19, despite the several precautions in place.
The production made an initial announcement cancelling 12/3 and 12/4 performances via social media.
An important announcement about performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/BqdUG2s8ZI- Moulin Rouge The Musical - UK (@moulinmusicaluk) December 3, 2021
Earlier today, it was announced that more performances would be cancelled due to the outbreak.
An important announcement about performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/9s1pYAIv0j- Moulin Rouge The Musical - UK (@moulinmusicaluk) December 4, 2021
Furthermore, UK based theatre critic Mark Shenton revealed the December 8th press performance has also been cancelled.
MOULIN ROUGE @moulinmusicaluk has officially cancelled its press opening on Wednesday.- Mark Shenton ? (@ShentonStage) December 4, 2021
My thoughts are extended to the company, wishing all a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/VNIK7y4VxW
BroadwayWorld extends our best wishes to the cast & crew and hope for a speedy recovery to all involved.