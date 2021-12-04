Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
West End Production of MOULIN ROUGE Cancels Performances Due to Covid-19 Outbreaks

Performances through Wednesday have been cancelled

Dec. 4, 2021  
The West End production of Moulin Rouge has sadly had to cancel a few performances due to members of the company testing positive for Covid-19, despite the several precautions in place.

The production made an initial announcement cancelling 12/3 and 12/4 performances via social media.

Earlier today, it was announced that more performances would be cancelled due to the outbreak.

Furthermore, UK based theatre critic Mark Shenton revealed the December 8th press performance has also been cancelled.

BroadwayWorld extends our best wishes to the cast & crew and hope for a speedy recovery to all involved.


