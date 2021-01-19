West End Production of FROZEN Further Postpones Opening

The West End production of Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane has announced that performances will be further postponed. The show was originally set to open in April.

"The health and wellbeing of our audiences, cast, and crew are paramount, and we cannot wait to share the production with you as soon as we are safely able to without current social distancing regulations," reads a statement on the production's social media accounts.

Current ticketholders will be contacted with their revised performance date.

Read the full announcement below:

Please take a moment to read this announcement about the opening of Frozen in London. We cannot wait to share this magical production with you at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/LcBa4WW8AK - Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) January 19, 2021

The West End production of Frozen will star Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna).

Joining Barks and McKeon are Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage.

Frozen - produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher) - opened on Broadway in March 2018 to box office records, and three Tony Award® nominations including for Best Musical. In addition to the opening in London, the musical recently embarked on a North American tour, and new productions will open in Australia, Japan, and Hamburg within the next year.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019, had the biggest-ever opening for an animated film worldwide and is the highest grossing animated film of all time.