West End Production of FROZEN Announces New Opening Date for August 2021

The West End production of Frozen will star Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna).

Mar. 10, 2021  

The West End production of Frozen has announced that it will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 27, 2021. It was announced in January 2021 that performances were going to be further postponed after the show was originally set to open in April.

Check out the tweets announcing the new opening date below!

Joining Barks and McKeon are Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage.

