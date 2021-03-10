West End Production of FROZEN Announces New Opening Date for August 2021

The West End production of Frozen has announced that it will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 27, 2021. It was announced in January 2021 that performances were going to be further postponed after the show was originally set to open in April.

Check out the tweets announcing the new opening date below!

Open up the gates! The Frozen family is excited to welcome you to the newly refurbished @TheatreRoyalDL from 27 Augusta??



Are you an existing ticket holder? We'll contact you over the coming days with details of your new booking date.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/9NEvQIRJnM - Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) March 10, 2021

Don't have your tickets yet? Sign-up at https://t.co/5k4d0sXKYr to stay in the loop! Tickets go back on sale 15 April a??



We don't know about you, but company is overdue and we look forward to coming together again to share music, magic, joy, and laughter later this year.



2/2 - Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) March 10, 2021

The West End production of Frozen will star Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna).

Joining Barks and McKeon are Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage.

