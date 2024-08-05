We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events.

Compensation: $45,000 - $57,000 range (commensurate with experience), overtime for work above 40 hours a week, health benefits + 401k.

Essential duties will include, but are not limited to:

· Developing and executing a social media strategy for existing editorial content, and social-first content on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok, Threads and a number of up-and-coming platforms

· Identifying breaking news and ensuring that content is rapidly posted across all platforms

· Focusing on audience engagement and weekly growth across each social platform

· Working on on-site social media strategies and execution at major events

· Creating and editing photo and video content across all BWW platforms

· Reporting daily on the latest social media conversations, trends, and responses happening both across the BroadwayWorld brand and the industry

· Running analytics on content performance and working with the digital team on adjusting strategies across all networks to respond to trends in real time.

· Work to engage BroadwayWorld's audience across all platforms including monitoring reader comments (on social media and the site's active message board community)

· Assisting the editorial and advertising teams in content creation

· Working closely with the team on other special projects, as assigned

Requirements for success:

· The ideal candidate is a self-starter who can identify business needs and own projects while balancing ongoing daily responsibilities.

· Ability to work, at times, under pressure in a fast-paced environment

· Digital or social media communications and/or marketing experience

· Data analytics experience (both social and web)

· Successful track record in managing social media in the Entertainment space

· Experience with social media design/content best practices

· Enthusiastic self-starter who is both proactive and curious

· Video, photography, graphic design skills are a must

Essential Skills:

Web content management systems, Final Cut Pro or equivalent video editing software, Adobe Photoshop/Creative Suite, Canva.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to the social team (apply@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Social Media Coordinator Applicant - Your Name'. Samples of previous work or portfolio are a plus!

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.