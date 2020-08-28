Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Natalie Weiss, Colleen Ballinger and More!

See this week's most amusing theater-related TikToks here!

Aug. 28, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Natalie Weiss

JJ Niemann

Nicole DuBois

@ellesedona

@ellesedona

1 second MT challenge! @ariannaconidi

a?? original sound - ellesedona

Tyler Joseph Ellis

Rocky Paterra

Juli Rudetsky Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)

@mjsmuv

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

someone delete this app from my phone

a?? feel something - bea miller - valen.carp


@jackattackcleary80

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz