Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Natalie Weiss, Colleen Ballinger and More!
See this week's most amusing theater-related TikToks here!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Countdown breakdown! ##breakingdowntheriffs ##bdtr ##beyonce ##foryoupage ##fypa?? original sound - thenatalieweiss
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Les Mis edition ?? (part 3) ##CoupledUp ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##wig ##costume ##pov ##drink ##chipotlea?? original sound - jjniemann
Nicole DuBois
@nickydoobs
It's the high pitched counting for me ##danceteacher ##danceclassa?? original sound - nickydoobs
@ellesedona
@ellesedona
1 second MT challenge! @ariannaconidia?? original sound - ellesedona
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
Love this piece. ##fyp ##foryou ##audition ##monologue ##letshaveakiki ##glee ##scissorsisters ##actor ##comedy ##funny ##oscarnoma?? original sound - tylerjosephellis
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
~*be back later*~ ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatrekid ##millennial ##gayman ##gaysoftiktok ##broadway ##comedytiktok ##90skidsa?? Seasons of Love (Karaoke Version) - Hazzah! Karaoke
Juli Rudetsky Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)
@julirudetskywesley
phantom of the opera i??##storytime ##broadway ##broadwaychanel @sethru@sethrudetsky #theat##theater ##fyp ##nyc ##dads ##parents ##party ##zooma?? original sound - julirudetskywesley
@mjsmuv
@mjsmuv
Why did I make this?? ##fyp ##foryou ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical ##hamfam ##funny ##ShredWithBillAndTed ##WaitForTheGreats ##HomeCooking ##xyzbca ##impressionsa?? original sound - mjsmuv
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
someone delete this app from my phonea?? feel something - bea miller - valen.carp
@jackattackcleary80
@jackattackcleary80
This is a joke! Don't touch props that aren't yours lol! ##theatre ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##tech ##stagemanager ##musical ##fyp ##catsa?? Touch Meeeeeeee JHudsonMemory - dave_n21
