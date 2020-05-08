Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Lesli Margherita, Alex Newell and More!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Lesli Margherita

Alex Newell

Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)

Kristin Chenoweth

@kristinchenoweth

Played with this filter for over an hour until I got ##Wicked... My Broadway-loving heart is HAPPY ?? ##Broadway ##musicals ##musical ##glinda ##galinda

a?? original sound - kristinchenoweth

David Jeffery

@salvaggio_chris

@jackattackclearly80

@lizbaby25

@womanship

@womanship

This one was MESSY but we're getting ROWDY out here! ##alwayslearning ##SeasonsOfLove ##windowsinging

a?? original sound - womanship

@dukerands

@dukerands

My heart misses being a newsie, but my body doesn't ? ##newsies ##musicaltheatre ##dance ##fyp ##foryou (OG bway choreo btw!)

a?? original sound - jarred_manista
