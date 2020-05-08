Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Lesli Margherita, Alex Newell and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Lesli Margherita
Unnecessary riff hands. Don't get this one. ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##riff ##fyp ##musicaltheatrekid ##hands ##donta?? original sound - queenlesli
Alex Newell
##disneyhercules ##foryourpage ##tiktokfamous ##socialdistancing ##sendsomehelp ##ownthecurve ##promdiya?? original sound - thealexnewell
Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)
##neverfitin ##natureathome ##beautyhaul ##travelthrowback ##fyp ##dads ##gay ##foryoupage ##SiriusXM ##80s ##jazz ##warmup ##dance ##distancedance I love you a??i??i??i??i??a?? Fame - Irene Cara
Kristin Chenoweth
Played with this filter for over an hour until I got ##Wicked... My Broadway-loving heart is HAPPY ?? ##Broadway ##musicals ##musical ##glinda ##galindaa?? original sound - kristinchenoweth
David Jeffery
Being prepared will ALWAYS look good ##dearevanhansen ##broadway ##minitutorials ##learnfrommea?? original sound - thedavidjeffery
@salvaggio_chris
Worked "super" hard on this one ? ?##marypoppins ##supercalifragillisticexpialidocious ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##musicals ##disney ##chrissalvaggioa?? Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious - Fresh Forte
@jackattackclearly80
Into the Woods SPOILERS (but it came out in 1986) ##intothewoods ##broadway ##theatre ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##theatrememe ##sondheim ##hamiltona?? Hamilton Died for Him - thatmiraclecosplay
@lizbaby25
when i tell you i RANNN after shows ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##theatrekid ##theatre ##keepingactive ##meangirls ##beetlejuice ##musicaltheatre ##bwaya?? vibe for this year - josephiv_
@womanship
This one was MESSY but we're getting ROWDY out here! ##alwayslearning ##SeasonsOfLove ##windowsinginga?? original sound - womanship
@dukerands
My heart misses being a newsie, but my body doesn't ? ##newsies ##musicaltheatre ##dance ##fyp ##foryou (OG bway choreo btw!)a?? original sound - jarred_manista