Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Benanti, Idina Menzel, Megan Hilty & More!

Check out this week's top ten TikToks!

Sep. 10, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Laura Benanti

Idina Menzel

Samantha Barks

Megan Hilty

Daveed Diggs

@daveeddiggs

Tales from the West Wing !

♬ original sound - Daveed Diggs

Chicago

@chicagomusical

Broadway's Chicago the Musical is performing this Wednesday morning on GMA! ##BroadwayisBack ##chicagomusical ##fosse ##allthatjazz

♬ original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway

Lucie Jones

Danny Quadrino

Dear Evan Hansen Film

@dearevanhansenmovie

? What if it's us & only us ? Watch the music video for "Only Us" by @CarrieUnderwood and @DanAndShay from the ##DearEvanHansenMovie. Link in bio.

♬ original sound - dearevanhansenmovie

Kathryn Gallagher

Chloe Rabinowitz