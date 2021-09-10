Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Benanti, Idina Menzel, Megan Hilty & More!
Check out this week's top ten TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Laura Benanti
@laurabenanti
We clearly have some work to do ##momtok ##comedy ##backtoschool ##fyp ##broadway ##lifeisgooddance ##laurabenanti ##momlife ##parents♬ original sound - Laura Benanti
Idina Menzel
@idinamenzel
Is this how TikTok works? ##dreamgirlremix ##cinderellamovie@nilerodgersandchic♬ original sound - Idina Menzel
Samantha Barks
@samanthabarksofficial
IT'S OPENING NIGHT!! ?❄️ ##frozenlondon♬ original sound - DJ Precise
Megan Hilty
@meganhilty
am I right or...? ?? ##fyp ##foryourpage ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##musicals ##broadway♬ original sound - Megan Hilty
Daveed Diggs
@daveeddiggs
Tales from the West Wing !♬ original sound - Daveed Diggs
Chicago
@chicagomusical
Broadway's Chicago the Musical is performing this Wednesday morning on GMA! ##BroadwayisBack ##chicagomusical ##fosse ##allthatjazz♬ original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway
Lucie Jones
@thatluciejones
Fantine ➡️ Jenna ##musicaltheatre ##lesmis ##waitressmusical♬ original sound - Lucie Jones
Danny Quadrino
@danielquadrino
##duet with @thesamtsui ##singersof ##someonelikeyou ##highnotechallege ##samtsui♬ original sound - Sam Tsui
Dear Evan Hansen Film
@dearevanhansenmovie
? What if it's us & only us ? Watch the music video for "Only Us" by @CarrieUnderwood and @DanAndShay from the ##DearEvanHansenMovie. Link in bio.♬ original sound - dearevanhansenmovie